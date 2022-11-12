Shazia Nisar

Provincial capital has witnessed 22 incidents of honor killing during the current year so far.

Police data shows that cops have arrested 36 accused in cases of honor killings and they are currently in jail on judicial remand.

A woman who had contracted love marriage was shot dead along with her husband near Jamil Chowk area of Ring Road in the limits of Phandu police station on July this year by her cousins.

In another incident of honor killing took place in Daudzai area of the city in August, when an accused murdered his two sisters along with their friend. The accused later told police that he murdered three women in the name of honor.

A woman body was recovered from the limits of Nasir Bagh police station and police investigations showed that the 25 years old female was murdered by her brother on suspicion of having illicit relations. A seminary teacher badly decomposed body was recovered from Badaber area of the city in September who was murdered by her brother in law for refusing to his brother proposal.

Details show that incidents of honor killing took place in limits of 18 police stations of the city, wherein male family members killed their females’ relatives.

Similarly, the provincial capital also registered 45 cases forced marriages during the same period. On the other hand, in many cases, males have also kidnapped several hapless women after refusing their proposals. Police said that they have arrested 67 accused in connection with these cases.

The killing, maiming of the females and incident of acid throwing are part of the culture, where males using these pretext commit heinous crimes against female family members.

On the other hand, SSP operation Peshawar Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that honor killing was a heinous crime and police always tries ensuring no leniency for the accused during investigation.

Besides, he said that police also tries to prosecute the accused of honor killing successfully.

He said that city police have also setup women desks to help the women in distress.

Our culture places great importance in honoring women; however, these days it seems that male honor and patriarchy rests on the shoulders of women. Even women using their religious and legal rights made her liable to be murdered in cold blood in the name of so-called honor.

