Peshawar Zalmi, a renowned cricket franchise, has recently announced an exciting talent hunt program in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This open talent hunt program is scheduled to take place from 23rd to 27th May at the Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar.

The program offers a golden opportunity for young cricketers from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to showcase their skills and participate in open trials. As a prerequisite, interested participants are required to register through the Peshawar Zalmi Digital Platforms before the commencement of the trials.

The selection panel for this talent hunt program includes notable personalities such as Inzamam-ul-Haq, former cricketer and President of Peshawar Zalmi, Mohammad Akram, Director of Cricket, and Kamran Akmal, a seasoned cricketer.

Javed Afridi, the Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, expressed his belief in the abundance of talent that has emerged from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past decade. He emphasized the team’s commitment to discovering more hidden talents through these trials. The aim is to provide deserving young cricketers with a platform to showcase their abilities.

Mohammad Akram, the Director of Cricket for Peshawar Zalmi, highlighted the significance of these trials in providing an opportunity for aspiring cricketers from all corners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He acknowledged the region’s rich cricketing talent and mentioned the possibility of talented youngsters being considered for the PSL Emerging category alongside receiving coaching.

This talent hunt program by Peshawar Zalmi not only presents an avenue for young cricketers to prove themselves but also holds the potential to nurture and promote their cricketing careers. It is expected to contribute to the overall development of cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bring forth exceptional talent to the forefront.

