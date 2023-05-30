Usman Danish

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has postponed the hearing for two weeks on the petition filed by the Awami National Party (ANP) against the resettlement of terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). A two-member bench, consisting of Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Waqar Ahmed, presided over the hearing.

At the outset of the session, Babar Khan Yousafzai, the lawyer representing the petitioner, informed the court about their concerns regarding the resettlement of terrorists in the province. Yousafzai highlighted that undisclosed agreements were made with the Taliban during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

The petition argued that as a consequence of these agreements, the Taliban are finding refuge in KP, leading to an upsurge in terrorist activities. The petitioner requested the court establish a judicial commission to investigate the matter and identify those responsible for this unsettling development.

Justice Abdul Shakoor intervened and remarked that the authority to form an investigation commission lies with the federal government. He inquired if the petitioner had approached the federal government and if any higher court had ordered the formation of such a commission in a similar case.

Yousafzai responded that the petitioner is not associated with the federal government and that this case marks the first instance in which the court has been asked to establish a commission.

Justice Abdul Shakoor further questioned the identity and occupation of Amil Wali Khan. Yousafzai explained that Amil Wali Khan is a citizen of Pakistan and serves as the provincial president of the Awami National Party.

The petitioner’s counsel then requested a two-week adjournment to provide examples of similar cases. Granting the request, the court postponed the hearing, allowing Yousafzai the opportunity to prepare the case.

It should be noted that Amil Wali Khan, the provincial president of the ANP, has filed an application against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General (Retd) Faiz Hameed, former Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, and former Special Assistant for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali. The application holds them responsible for the resettlement of terrorists.

The petition contends that action should be taken against Imran Khan and others involved in the resettlement of terrorists. It requests the formation of a judicial commission, headed by a High Court judge, to investigate the matter and hold the responsible individuals accountable.

The petition alleges that after the country’s successful efforts to combat terrorism, Imran Khan played a facilitating role in the resettlement of extremists, with the assistance of former DG ISI Faiz Hameed.

Furthermore, the petition cites multiple instances where Imran Khan openly admitted in the media to rehabilitating terrorists. It urges a thorough judicial inquiry into the individuals responsible for the resettlement of terrorists.

