Some days back, there were media reports that the government has decided to close Lahore based rickshaws making companies. Besides, the report said that government has also decided to scrap the rickshaws after purchasing them and the move was aimed at reducing the traffic congestion in cities.

The decision appears to be motivated due to the traffic congestion in cities, which is turned into major issue in big cities due to rising population. On the other hand, even smaller distances are taking great time to cover in cities.

Most of the cities become clogged with traffic at the time of opening and closure of schools. Apparently there is no solution in sight for the traffic mess besides going for such drastic actions.

In Peshawar, provincial government has moved to ban mini buses after the launch of the bus rapid transit.

However, the elimination of rickshaws will render thousands of people jobless and made it difficult for those using them for commuting in the absence of personal transport.

On the one hand, the government is trying to solve this problem of the people; while on the other hand, it is in danger of creating many other problems. A few months ago, the Peshawar administration had also decided that to eliminate rickshaws from the routes running parallel to the BRT corridor. The questions here arises is that BRT covers a main corridor and what the other people are supposed to do who live in the peripheries away from the BRT corridor.

Though the elimination of rickshaws will ease traffic problems; however, it is also bound to leave those depending on these tri-wheelers for their bread and butter

If we look at it, on the one hand, the rush will end, but on the other hand, those who drive rickshaws and drive their houses do not know any other skill. What will they do? Anyway, unemployment is increasing day by day.

In most of the areas, BRT stations were located from away from residential areas and it was difficult for elderly male and female to travel in it. BRT runs within specified timing and what one is supposed to move to around in the absence of ubiquitous rickshaws, after the BRT service timing was over.

Besides, rickshaws can move inside the narrow alleys of city while on the other hand taxi car charge more than rickshaws.

On the other hand, closure of CNG pumps and hike of petroleum prices has led to drastic increase in the prices of rickshaws and taxis fare.

Although traffic congestion in Peshawar and its surroundings is a genuine issue; however, elimination of rickshaws is not a solution to this issue. There could be other alternatives to this drastic decision.