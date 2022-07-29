Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to determine losses incurred due to the recent monsoon spell.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister which reviewed the damages due to recent rains and floods. At this occasion, the premier directed the committee to visit the affected areas within next four days.

The premier also constituted a committee of the federal ministers and directed that a comprehensive plan should be chalked out in the light of committee’s recommendations.

In addition to this, the meeting also decided to increase the compensation to the injured to Rs 200,000 from Rs 50,000.

Besides, similar compensation will be provided all types of damages to houses.

The premier at this occasion directed the increase the compensation for partially damaged houses to Rs 250,000 from earlier Rs 25,000.

In addition to this, he also directed to increase the compensation for fully damaged houses to Rs 500,000 from Rs 50,000.

The premier said that federal government was fully cooperating with the province to tackle the impact of floods.

He also directed the disasters management authorities for implementation of disaster risk management plans. Besides, he said that the climate change was a reality and was impacting Pakistan as well as other countries.

The premier said that for the continuity of democratic system, all institutions should work within their constitutional bounds.

He wrote on his Twitter handle that for a democratic system to work smoothly and effectively, it was important that all state organs act within the domains stipulated by Constitution.” Without understanding this, we will be moving in a circle, getting nowhere,” he said.

Separately, two people were killed in a rain related incident in Lower Dir district after

Similarly, torrential rains played havoc in Chagarzai tehsil of Buner district, destroying crops, houses and communication links.

The rain also destroyed several hotels in the area.

In addition to this, land sliding also led to blockage of Buner-Shangla Road at several places.

