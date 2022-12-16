Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that the December 16 was the day for the nation to stand united against terrorism.

On the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the Army Public School Peshawar massacre of December 16, 2014, the premier stated in a tweet said that this day was a message to the whole world that Pakistan has made great sacrifices to eradicate terrorism.

“This struggle of ours is going on and it will continue with the same iron will and perseverance until this monster is completely eliminated,” he said.

Prime Minister Sharif said that the pain of the APS tragedy was unforgettable even after eight years and paid tribute to the martyrs and their families.

He said that the Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

On December 16, 2014 six militants of the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) entered the school building located on the Warsak Road and opened indiscriminate firing on students gathered in the auditorium for first aid training.

At least 149 students and teachers were martyred in the massacre.

