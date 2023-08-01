The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current week.

In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued instructions to take precautionary measures in light of the upcoming rainfall predicted by the Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PDMA warns of a potential risk of landslides in upper districts and urges the district administration to ensure the availability of small and heavy machinery to deal with any emergency situations.

Also Read: Tragic Blast in Bajaur: Memories Forever Etched

The Meteorological Department highlights that monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea are expected to enter the upper regions of the country on August 2. On August 3, westerly winds will also contribute to the possibility of rain.

The areas likely to be affected by heavy rains from August 2 to August 7 include Swat, Kohistan, Buner, Orakzai, Chitral, Mansehra, Shangla, Dir, Abbottabad, Khyber, Swabi, and Peshawar. These rains may lead to increased water flow in rivers and canals.

The PDMA emphasizes the risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall and advises close monitoring of water flow in rivers, streams, and storm drains.

In light of the forecast, the PDMA also urges travelers to be cautious on provincial and national highways, especially in sensitive areas. Necessary arrangements should be made to transfer people to safe waiting areas when required.

Tourists are also advised to stay informed about the weather situation and take necessary precautionary measures while traveling in the region.

Hits: 1