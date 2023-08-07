In the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the police’s decision to boycott providing security for the ongoing anti-polio campaign has resulted in the suspension of the campaign across the entire district.

Dr. Zafar Khan, the District Health Officer, confirmed that all health teams were prepared for the polio campaign, but it had to be halted temporarily due to the police’s refusal to provide security.

The police officials in Khyber district asserted that their boycott will continue until their demands are met. They are protesting the delay in police promotions and have decided not to offer security during the polio campaign as a form of protest.

The anti-polio campaign, which commenced today, aims to vaccinate 2.7 million children in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Emergency Operation Center has assembled 6,947 teams for the vaccination drive to administer polio drops to the children.

It is important to note that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been grappling with polio cases, with two reported in the Bannu district this year and a total of 20 cases in the province during 2022. The successful implementation of the polio campaign is critical in combating the spread of the disease and ensuring the health and well-being of children in the region.

