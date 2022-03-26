Hina Gul

Music is an art and an important of part of any culture whereas the culture is the identity of any nation.

For their part, artists, musicians and poets play important role in preservation of this national identity. Without artists, we even cannot imagine the existence of any culture.

The existence of artist also ensures survival of culture and art as well.

However, some days back, Peshawar police raid on a concert by the famous signer Karan Khan and arbitrary arrest of the audience and vandalizing the musical instrument could never be considered a good step.

Pashto music is an important part of Pashto culture; therefore, is highly valued by both the artists and musicians.

Therefore, police raids on concerts like one the Karan Khan’s concert were wrong as it was police’s duty to safeguard all people. Besides, police also needs to stops things peacefully. But raiding places in such a manner is tantamount to dishonoring one’s culture.

On the other hand, one can also argue that by this raid, police insulted an artist and his art. Police could have gone to the venue and directed them to stop the musical party and the vandalism was entirely unnecessary.

For its part, police attitude shows that cops considered themselves above the law and were not bothered about notions of art and artists.

In contrast to this, when artists and art loving citizens staged a protest against police vandalism in front of Peshawar Press Club last Monday, they performed attanr dance with musicians playing their instruments.

It also showed their love for their culture.

KP musicians and other citizens participating in the protest insisted that their art should not be disrespected.

However, almost all the protesters were male musicians. It would have been good if female musicians would also ensure their presence in this protest.

Music is an art and it is necessary to raise voice for its protection and when it comes to the protection of art, it is not only the male musicians or singers who have to protest but females should also raise their voice.

The absence of female singers also shows that women do not keep themselves update about the happenings impacting their work and profession. Many female singers even did not know that such an incident had taken place.

On the other hand, it becomes all practitioners of all duty to protect their vocation, irrespective of whether they are males or females.

In a nutshell, harming music will also endanger our identity. Besides poets and artist are ambassadors of peace and keep a nations identity alive in their lives.