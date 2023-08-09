Syed Nadeem Mashwani

Three individuals sustained injuries in a police firing incident after they failed to halt their motorcycle in Nowshera Azakhel.

DPO Nowshera Nasir Mehmood reported that Ayaz Khan SHO was engaged in checking for a robbery incident within the jurisdiction of Azakhel. During this, he signaled three suspicious individuals on a motorcycle to stop. However, instead of complying, the motorcyclists opened fire at the police.

In response to the imminent threat, the police fired in self-defense, leading to the apprehension of the suspects and injuring all three of them.

Following the exchange of fire, the individuals on the motorcycle were taken into custody in a wounded state. Firearms were also seized from their possession. The injured suspects have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera.

The DPO disclosed that the wounded individuals have been identified as Younis, son of Yusuf; Masood, son of Jameel; and Haroon, son of Munir. They are residents of Peshawar. A case has been registered against the accused at the Azakhel police station based on the complaint filed by the SHO.

