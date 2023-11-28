In an alarming incident, a police officer assigned to polio duty in Bannu was shot and wounded by unidentified assailants.

The attack occurred in the BHU Zarwam area of Surani when unknown individuals fired upon Abdul Hameed, the officer on duty. The injured policeman was promptly transported to DHQ Hospital for medical attention, while the perpetrators managed to escape.

The targeted officer was en route to polio duty at BHU Zarwam when the attack took place. In response, the police have cordoned off the area, initiating a thorough search operation to apprehend the culprits.

This incident unfolded on the second day of the ongoing polio campaign in Ajban, aiming to administer polio drops to 255,000 children over a five-day period. The polio campaign spans 55 union councils in Bannu.

Despite the comprehensive security measures in place for the polio campaign, involving the deployment of over 2300 police personnel, the unfortunate incident highlights the risks faced by frontline workers.

The assailants, armed and unidentified, chose to open fire on a police official near the Surani Torka market, underscoring the challenges encountered in ensuring the safety of those involved in critical public health initiatives.

It’s worth noting that Bannu district has witnessed three reported cases of polio in the country this year. According to data from End Polio Pakistan, the year 2022 saw 20 polio cases reported in the nation, all originating from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.