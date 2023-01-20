Police personnel deputed on all checkposts on Pak-Afghan Highway in Khyber district have been called back and the checkpoints have also been closed, sources said.

Sources said that DPO Khyber made this decision in the light of CCPO Peshawar directions. On the other hand, locals have complained about the abolishing the checkposts on the Pak-Afghan Highway. They said said that it could lead to further deterioration of law and order.

However, DPO Khyber said that police personnel were extorting money from truckers plying Pak-Afghan Highway; therefore, this decision was made. The decision has been made in such situation, when on Thursday night a suicide attacker martyred two police personnel and injured another one in attack on Takhta Baig checkpost.

DPO Khyber Muhammad Imran said that two police personnel identified as Younas Khan Afridi and Manzoor Afridi were martyred in the attack. In addition to this, police cook identified as Rafiq was wounded and has been shifted to Peshawar for treatment.

He said that four attackers armed guns and grenades attacked the Takhta Baig checkpost around 8pm on Thursday night. He said that police personnel responded to the attack and in half hour long clash police shot dead a suicide bomber.

