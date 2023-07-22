Aftab Mohmand

In the Medina Colony area of Peshawar, a young man under the influence of ice attacked a policeman with a knife, resulting in injuries. The injured policeman, Bilal, received first aid and was discharged from the hospital.

The incident took place when the Faqirabad police station was on normal patrol in Mohalla Sandugarhi of Medina Colony. The police responded to a reported quarrel in a house and received information about a youth using ice in Sandugarhi. When they arrived, the man, identified as Rehman Gul, confronted the police about their presence.

However, the police explained that patrolling was a part of their duties. Notably, Rahman Gul works as a lawyer’s secretary in Peshawar.

While engaging in conversation with Rahman Gul, his son Hamza suddenly appeared and began arguing with his father. When the police attempted to arrest Hamza, he attacked Constable Bilal with a knife in an attempt to evade arrest.

The injured Bilal was immediately taken to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment. Fortunately, his condition is now stable.

The Faqirabad police acted swiftly, apprehending the accused Hamza, and registering a case against him. There have been reports linking Hamza to the sale of ice, but further investigation is needed to confirm this. If found involved, the investigation will be expanded accordingly.

The accused is currently under investigation and will be presented in court following the legal process. The law will deal with him appropriately based on the evidence and findings.

