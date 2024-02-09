In a surprising turn of events, former Defense Minister and ex-Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, faced a major setback, losing not only his seat but also witnessing defeat for his two sons and son-in-law in Nowshera. It was a political wipeout for the Khattak family.

Similarly, key figures like Aftab Sherpao (Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party), Amil Wali Khan (ANP’s Provincial President), and Amir Haider Khan Hoti (ANP’s Senior Central Vice President) also tasted defeat in their respective constituencies.

National Assembly Results: PTI-backed candidates win big

Unofficial and inconclusive results for the National Assembly reveal a significant win for independent candidates supported by PTI, securing 59 seats. Muslim League (N) follows with 42 seats, and the People’s Party with 32 seats.

In NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan, independent candidate Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has emerged victorious with 92,612 votes, surpassing JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Similarly, in NA-3 Swat, PTI-backed independent candidate Saleem Rehman succeeded with 81,411 votes, defeating PML-N’s Wajid Ali Khan.

In NA-30 Peshawar, Shandana Gulzar Khan, an independent candidate backed by PTI, secured a win with 78,971 votes, leaving behind Nasir Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif secured victory in NA 130 Lahore 14 with 171,024 votes, while PTI’s Yasmin Rashid came second with 115,043 votes. Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of PPP won from NA-196 Qamber Shahdad Kot with 85,370 votes.

Tehreek-e-Insaf Candidates also Successful in Buner

In Buner, Tehreek-e-Insaaf-backed candidates dominated the scene. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan secured victory in NA-10, Riyaz Khan in PK-25, Syed Fakhar Jahan Bacha in PK-26, and Abdul Kabir Khan in PK-27.

The electoral landscape witnessed a power shift as independent candidates contested and won seats in Swat, overturning victories for major figures like Amir Muqam, Mehmood Khan, and Mohibullah Khan.

The election results signal a significant transformation in Pakistan’s political dynamics, setting the stage for a renewed political landscape.