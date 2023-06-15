Aftab Mohmand

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), there is growing discontent among political parties towards the behavior of Governor Haji Ghulam Ali. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) have expressed their anger, while the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) KP has demanded the removal of the governor from his position.

During an event organized by the Pakistan Muslim League (N), the demand for Governor’s rule in KP was raised. Ikhtiar Wali, the spokesperson of the PMLN KP, stated that Haji Ghulam Ali has imposed his authority in the province without considering the interests of other political parties.

He further mentioned that the governor’s attitude towards the leadership and workers of the PMLN is inappropriate. Wali has conveyed these concerns to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As the provincial spokesperson, Wali is firm in his demand for the removal of the governor.

Also Read: Son Arrested for Disobeying and Torturing Parents in Buner

Gohar Inqilabi, the Deputy Secretary of Information of the PPP KP, stated that after the resignation of former Governor Shah Farman, the right to governorship in KP belonged to the PPP. However, the party expressed its willingness for the ANP to nominate the governor after Shah Farman’s departure.

Inqilabi expressed serious reservations about the undue interference of Governor KP in the bureaucracy and the powers of the caretaker chief minister. Despite being the largest parties in the federation, the PPP and PMLN are working together with their allies to maintain a better working relationship.

Inqilabi emphasized that while the governor is the constitutional head of the province and the representative of KP in the federation, it is the responsibility of the chief minister to govern the province. Therefore, any unnecessary interference by the governor in the affairs of the chief minister, cabinet, or bureaucracy is unacceptable.

Sardar Hussain Babak, the Provincial General Secretary of the ANP, expressed his dissatisfaction with Haji Ghulam Ali’s conduct as the governor. Babak accused him of favoring his own party, the JUI, and neglecting his responsibilities of representing the entire province.

Babak criticized the governor for interfering in government affairs, making appointments and transfers, and establishing unnecessary contacts with the bureaucracy. He argued that the governor should focus on the educational sector as the chancellor of universities, rather than using his position to further his party’s interests. Babak also accused the governor of attempting to lure workers from other parties to join the JUI.

Shahid Hameed, a senior journalist, downplayed the seriousness of the issue, stating that all political parties are adequately represented in the caretaker cabinet and the government is functioning properly. He questioned the silence of the central leadership and provincial presidents of the parties involved and suggested that if there were genuine concerns against the governor, they should be addressed by the party leaders.

Abdul Jalil Jan, the spokesperson for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam KP, dismissed the allegations against Governor Haji Ghulam Ali. He regarded the criticisms as a lack of confidence in the prime minister and the provincial leadership.

He argued that the previous governors had distanced themselves from the public, while Haji Ghulam Ali has remained connected to the people. He urged the coalition parties to focus on addressing the issues faced by the people rather than making emotional statements.

Jan advised the leaders of the coalition parties to communicate their concerns to the central leadership rather than creating divisions within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of ruling parties.

Hits: 0