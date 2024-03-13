Heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have left a trail of health challenges, with at least 42 casualties, including 20 children.

Beyond the immediate impact on electricity, water supply, and communication, the aftermath of the rain has ushered in a wave of illnesses. Every household now grapples with two or three members battling cold, flu, and persistent coughs.

Sumaira, a resident of Peshawar, shared her experience of waking up with a severe throat ache and assumed it might be due to a poor diet the night before.

Initially treating it with throat medication, her condition worsened throughout the day, accompanied by fever and an escalating cough. Seeking medical help, Sumaira discovered a long queue of women, all presenting symptoms of coughs, colds, and flu.

After a checkup, the doctor diagnosed it as an outbreak stemming from recent rains. Prescribing medicine for the common cold, flu, and fever, the doctor assured Sumaira of recovery with timely medication. However, even after 15 days, Sumaira remains unwell.

Dr. Zahid, Medical Officer at Lady Reading Hospital, noted a surge in patients with cold, flu, and throat-related issues. These cases, caused by a prevalent virus, typically emerge from October or November and persist until March in the region.

Symptoms, Zahid furthered, include cough, cold, fever, severe throat, and body pain, and reduced appetite. Some patients may experience breathing difficulties requiring hospitalization.

Dr. Zahid emphasized precautionary measures such as wearing masks and isolating oneself from individuals affected by these respiratory ailments.