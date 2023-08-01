Aneela Nayab

In Pakistan, the burden of power shortage and rising inflation is making life increasingly difficult for the people. Electricity bills are skyrocketing, and load shedding during summer adds to their woes.

The constant increase in electricity bills has reached a point where people fear they may have to return their home meters to the government due to unaffordable costs.

With every annual budget presentation, the prices of essential commodities shoot up, making life challenging for citizens. However, this year’s electricity rate hike has far surpassed previous increases, leaving everyone shocked.

The recent surge in electricity prices has hit the poor the hardest. A unit now costs 50 rupees, adding to their worries about managing basic necessities and paying the bills.

This price increase affects not only the poor but also all sections of society, except for those who engage in electricity theft without consequences. The unfortunate reality is that this burden falls on law-abiding citizens.

Amidst this inflation, even a simple thing like paying the electricity bill at 50 rupees per unit becomes a heavy burden for the working class.

While the wealthy and electricity thieves remain unaffected, the poor suffer the brunt of the price hike, leading to a significant decline in their living standards.

This economic storm of inflation has severely affected the poor, making their lives incredibly challenging. The rulers seem indifferent to the plight of the impoverished, while the rich continue to flourish without concern for the general population.

The disparity between the rich and the poor is widening, and inflation continues to take a toll on the less fortunate, making survival in the country increasingly difficult.

