Educationists emphasize the crucial role of mother languages in imparting genuine understanding and consciousness of education to children. Despite ongoing efforts in Pakistan to safeguard mother languages, these languages face persistent threats each year. International Mother Language Day, observed on February 21 globally, becomes a platform to shed light on the challenges faced by mother languages, including Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi, and Punjabi in Pakistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, educators rally for education in mother tongues, urging the government to uphold court orders and prioritize mother tongue education. A rally organized by the Education Department in front of the Charsadda Press Club underscores the significance of acquiring knowledge in one’s mother tongue, labeling it a fundamental right for every citizen and child.

Muhammad Zubair Khalil, Deputy District Education Officer, stresses the identity and recognition embedded in mother languages. He expresses concern that without urgent steps, the identity of these nations may erode. Learning in one’s mother tongue allows a child to practically apply education in life, fostering national development.

Also Read: Tackling Garbage Crisis: A Collective Responsibility

The Peshawar High Court’s order in October last year and a unanimous resolution by the Sindh Assembly demands the inclusion of regional and mother tongues in education and curriculum. However, despite these directives, implementation remains elusive.

Dr. Abdul Malik, Chief Education Officer of District Charsadda, advocates for making mother tongue subjects a part of the curriculum up to class 12 to ensure the preservation of mother languages in the future.

He highlights the misconception that success hinges on learning English, citing examples of developed nations like Russia, China, and Japan that have achieved prosperity without English dominance.

UNESCO reports approximately 7,000 spoken languages worldwide, with 1,500 languages currently facing extinction. As advocates push for the inclusion of mother languages in education, the challenge lies in transforming rhetoric into actionable policies to protect linguistic diversity in Pakistan.