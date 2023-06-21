President Arif Alvi has given his approval for the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The current Chief Justice, Umar Atta Bandial, is set to retire on September 16, 2023, in accordance with Article 179 of the Constitution.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as Chief Justice will come into effect on September 17, 2023, following the retirement of Justice Umar Atta Bandial. President Alvi will administer the oath of office to Justice Qazi Faez Isa on the same day.

The President had already granted approval for Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as Chief Justice two months ago. He will become the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan. Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial assumed office on February 2, 2022, and will retire on September 17, 2023.

Furthermore, the official notification regarding Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been issued. The Federal Ministry of Law has released a notification confirming the appointment, which will take effect on September 17, 2023.

Who is Justice Qazi Faez Isa?

According to the information available on the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website, Justice Qazi Faez Isa was born on October 26, 1959, in Quetta. His father, Qazi Muhammad Isa, was a prominent leader of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, and his grandfather, Qazi Jalaluddin, served as the Prime Minister of the former Khanate of Kalat.

Qazi Muhammad Isa was the first person from Balochistan to obtain a law degree (Bar at Law) from London. Upon his return, he played a vital role in organizing the All India Muslim League in Balochistan, and as a result, Quaid-i-Azam appointed him as the President of the Balochistan Muslim League. He was also the sole member from Balochistan on the Central Working Committee of the Muslim League.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa received his early education in Quetta and Karachi. He then pursued his law studies in London in 1982. After completing his studies, he returned to Pakistan in 1985 and commenced his career as an advocate at the Balochistan High Court. He practiced law for 27 years in various high courts, including the Supreme Court and the Balochistan High Court, before being appointed as a judge of the Balochistan High Court in 2007.

On August 5, 2009, Justice Qazi Faez Isa was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court. He took the oath as a judge of the Supreme Court on September 5, 2014, and his retirement is scheduled for October 25, 2024.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa possesses expertise in banking, environmental, and civil laws. Prior to his appointment as a judge, he contributed articles on constitutional law, history, and the environment to English newspapers.

