Four brothers lost their lives in a tragic incident of gunfire stemming from a property dispute in the Maneri area of Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the police, this morning, a distressing event unfolded in Mulano Banda near Maneri, resulting in the immediate deaths of four siblings—Waliullah, Sabtain, Amir, and Imad. Moreover, a person named Naveed sustained injuries due to the gunfire.

Following the incident, law enforcement authorities transferred the victims’ bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital Swabi for post-mortem examinations.

As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the presumed culprits. The police have initiated search operations at various locations to apprehend those responsible.

Conversely, a relative of the deceased, while conversing with TNN, disclosed that a longstanding dispute over a two-kanal piece of land had persisted between the father of the deceased, Safiullah Kaka, and the opposing party led by Syed Hasan Kaka for a decade. The two families had engaged in legal battles, and just yesterday, the local court in Swabi ruled in favor of Safiullah Kaka.

Subsequently, his four sons proceeded to remove a tree situated on the disputed land this morning. Tragically, the opposing party opened fire, resulting in the demise of all four brothers.

