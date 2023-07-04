In Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Rah e Haq Party organized a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

A rally was conducted by the Pakistan Rah e Haq Party, starting from Qasmi Secretariat Landi Arbab and concluding at the Peshawar Press Club today. The event saw the participation of party officials, workers, and other individuals who carried placards and banners expressing their discontent.

During the demonstration, Mohammad Ibrahim Qasmi, the leader of Rah e Haq, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of the Holy Quran as the final divine book and a sacred boundary for Muslims.

Also Read: Acid Attack Horror in Lakki Marwat: Victim Suffers Burns, Accused on the Run

He lamented the recurring acts of blasphemy committed by non-believers and their followers, criticizing the lack of awareness and action from Muslim rulers.

Qasmi further asserted that the rulers would be held accountable on the Day of Judgment, and urged people to seek retribution through social boycotts. He highlighted the silence of the international community on this issue, emphasizing that mere statements were insufficient and calling for tangible action against Sweden.

He pledged that whenever the Holy Quran is insulted, whether within Pakistan or elsewhere, they would rise in protest. He also mentioned the condemnation of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Charsadda and Parachinar.

Simultaneously, a protest rally was held by the Trade Union of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, denouncing the desecration of the Holy Quran. During the protest in Peshawar, President Mujib ur Rahman expressed strong condemnation on behalf of the Trade Union, stating that the act of desecration during Eid-ul-Azha was deeply disrespectful.

Rahman criticized the Swedish government for allowing individuals within their country to challenge the faith of Muslims worldwide under the pretext of freedom of expression. He demanded that the federal and provincial governments of Pakistan sever all diplomatic ties with Sweden and called for a nationwide one-day protest against this desecration at the government level.

Hits: 3