In a fervent demonstration, National Democratic Movement (NDM) activists, along with the Darpa Khel tribe, protested alleged election rigging in North Waziristan, causing closures of markets and roads in Miranshah. The district faces disruptions in transport as exits and entrances to Waziristan are blocked for heavy vehicles, impacting both passengers and cargo.

Despite the ongoing protests, the district administration has yet to engage in negotiations with the NDM and Darpa Khel tribe. The protesters, representing NDM workers and Darpa Khel leaders, demand justice for three deceased and 15 injured individuals associated with the NDM. They vehemently reject the alleged election rigging by Mohsin Dawar.

Leaders of the Darpa Khel community warn of escalated actions, including cutting off electricity to roads, markets, and the copper plant in Muhammad Khel and Boya, if their demands are not met by the government.

Also Read: Charsadda Honors Election Duty Officers with Cash Prizes in Recognition of Exceptional Service

Simultaneously, Mohsin Dawar, the National Assembly Constituency NA-40 candidate, has submitted a request to the Election Commission, urging the nullification of elections in his constituency and a call for re-election.

In his application, Dawar asserts that during the February 8 general elections, militants stole polling materials, detonated bombs at two polling stations, and seized materials from 14 other stations. He contends that miscreants set polling materials on fire at certain locations, undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

This development follows the recent injury of Mohsin Dawar and his companions during a protest procession in North Waziristan, where three individuals succumbed to their injuries.