Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee’s chairman Najam Sethi has said that Pakistan Super League or PSL 8 will continue as planned after it has been established and confirmed that Friday’s incident was an isolated one, which was unrelated to cricket.

In a statement posted to the PSL website, Sethi said that they have been working very closely with all stakeholders, including the local and foreign security experts, who have provided assurances and comfort that the event can proceed as there was no threat to cricket.

“The PCB takes the safety and security of all those involved in the HBL PSL 8 very seriously. To ensure no stone is left unturned, Presidential-level security has been provided to the teams and officials. These unprecedented arrangements are similar to what were in place for international matches that have been highly praised and appreciated by the visiting teams and officials,” he said.

“The PCB remains committed to providing complete safety and security to all the participants and, as always, will continue to work very closely with the security experts and law enforcing agencies to ensure the players and officials are comfortable and being well looked after so that they can enjoy their stay in Pakistan and continue to entertain the fans and followers with their cricketing skills and talent.”

Earlier on Friday, terrorist stormed the Karachi Police, which resulted into martyrdom of four security personnel. Besides, three terrorists were also killed in the action.

Besides, police have also identified the three terrorists who attacked the police headquarters. Police said that Zala Nur, a resident of North Waziristan detonated the explosive vest strapped to his body after clashing with security forces.

Similarly, Kifayatullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat and Majeed from North Waziristan were killed in clash with security forces.

