In a significant political development, Babar Salim Swati, backed by the PTI-supported independent candidates, clinched victory as the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Salim Swati, representing the Sunni Ittehad Council, secured the Speaker’s position with an overwhelming majority, amassing 89 votes. Ehsanullah Khan, the candidate from the People’s Party, garnered 17 votes.

The total cast votes for the Deputy Speaker in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly amounted to 106. Suraiya Bibi emerged as the Deputy Speaker, securing 87 votes, while Arbab Waseem of PTIP received 19 votes.

Taking the oath as the new Deputy Speaker, Babar Salim Swati, and Suraiya Bibi, supported by PTI-backed independent members, celebrated their victory. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is set to be elected in the upcoming session.

The alliance between Babar Salim Swati and Suraiya Bibi, with the backing of PTI-supported independent members, prevailed against the candidates Ehsanullah Mian Khel and Arbab Waseem, who were supported by the People’s Party, PTI parliamentarians, and (N) League.

However, the election process witnessed the notable absence of members from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), as they boycotted the proceedings for Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The JUI (F) announced its non-participation in the upcoming elections for the Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.