Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken a firm decision to revoke the party’s basic membership of former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, and expel him from the party. This action comes as a result of Khattak’s failure to respond to the show cause notice issued by the party.

In response to the party’s notice, Pervez Khattak has refused to acknowledge it, stating that he is not obligated to respond as if he were a government employee. He expressed indifference towards the show cause notice, emphasizing that he does not care about it.

Khattak believes that the incident of May 9 was the outcome of Chairman Imran Khan’s consultations with a select few, as Khan’s thinking and agenda differed from the principles of positive politics he was taught.

The party leadership had initially issued a show cause notice to Pervez Khattak, accusing him of influencing members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to leave the party. Khattak was given a 7-day deadline to respond.

In response to Pervez Khattak’s recent statement, a spokesperson for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf labeled it as completely absurd, baseless, and built on lies. The spokesperson believes that Khattak is attempting to mislead the nation with these allegations following his separation from party positions. Holding Imran Khan accountable for the events of May 9 is deemed unfounded and a baseless fabrication.

The statement further asserts that as the former provincial president, Pervez Khattak was actively involved in all party decisions and maintained communication with the establishment. It is mentioned that Khattak’s perception of Imran Khan’s decisions as incorrect began only after a press conference.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf concludes its statement by suggesting that Pervez Khattak is paving the way for a prominent position in a new political party by making these allegations.

The party suggests that Khattak is well aware that his political future is bleak after leaving Tehreek-e-Insaf. Reports indicate that the party has decided to terminate Khattak’s basic membership, and an official announcement regarding this matter is expected to be made today.

Sources claim that over 30 former Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs have pledged their support to Pervez Khattak. Consequently, he is likely to announce his next course of action in the near future.

