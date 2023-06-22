Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken disciplinary action against former defense minister Pervaiz Khattak for his alleged encouragement of party members to leave. PTI’s statement confirms that a show-cause notice has been issued by Central Secretary General Umar Ayub on behalf of the party.

The notice highlights that Khattak is being accused of establishing links and inciting members to leave the party. He is required to provide a detailed response within a period of 7 days to address these allegations.

The party’s declaration further states that if the response is deemed unsatisfactory or if the notice is ignored, Pervaiz Khattak’s PTI membership may be terminated.

It should be noted that Khattak recently announced his resignation from the presidency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a press conference.

In his announcement, he expressed concerns about the political situation in the country and condemned the events of May 9. He cited the unfavorable political environment as a challenging factor that makes it difficult to continue his political journey.

