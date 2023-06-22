Peshawar: The Peshawar High Court has granted one-day bail to three prominent leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, namely Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Speaker Asad Qaiser, and former General Secretary Asad Umar. The court has instructed them to approach the relevant court in Islamabad.

It is important to note that cases were registered against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar at the Tarnool police station in Islamabad, while cases against Asad Qaiser were registered at the Sangjani police station.

These cases involved charges of rioting and violation of section 144. After their bail applications were rejected by the local court in Islamabad, they sought relief from the Peshawar High Court.

During the bail hearing, Justice Waqar Ahmed of the Peshawar High Court instructed the police not to apprehend anyone within the court premises.

Subsequently, the court granted bail to Asad Qaiser, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Asad Umar until the following day. The court also directed the three leaders to appear before the relevant court in Islamabad by tomorrow. Furthermore, the court order prohibits the police from arresting the three leaders until the given time frame.

