Muhammad Faheem

Provincial leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to present themselves for arrests on Monday under the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, PTI KP chief Pervez Khattak, former KP governor Shah Farman and other leaders announced to present themselves for detention around 2pm.

Earlier PTI KP spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai in a video statement had claimed that besides senior leaders about 200 workers will also take part in court arrest drive.

He said that in the first phase, senior leadership will present themselves for arrests. “We will force government to announce polls date,” he said.

Earlier PTI had launched a registration drive for its court arrest drive. However, the party has not shared details of those who have registered themselves for the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

PTI sources claimed that more than a 1000 party workers have registered themselves for court arrest drive from every district of the province.

However, party has not any announcement regarding how many of its workers will court arrest so far.

On the other hand, following Thursday arrests in Peshawar, PTI is also likely to announce its future course of action. In addition to this, Supreme Court suo-motu hearing of provincial assemblies polls will also likely chart the course of jail bharo tehreek.

However, former KP minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that party leadership and workers were ready to present themselves for arrests on the direction of Imran Khan. He also claimed that he has been conveyed messages of staying silent and ditching Imran Khan.

However, Jhagra said that no one was going to part his ways from Imran Khan. He said that the all the surveys were reporting increase in PTI popularity. Jhagra said that jail bahro tehreek was aimed at ensuring timely elections.

District administration imposes section 144

On the other hand, Peshawar district administration has banned the gathering of five or more persons in the city for five days ahead of jail bharo tehreek. A notification issued here said that those who wanted to present themselves for arrests should approach nearest DC or AC office and police station. However, it said that in case of violation of section 144, administration will take legal action against the violators.

Overcrowded jails

At the same time, provincial government is facing capacity issues in prisons.

Peshawar central jail has capiacty to lodge 3000 prisoners; however, it was currently holding over 3500 inamtes. At the same time the lockup of Hashtnagri police station, where PTI workers have gathered for their impending arrests, has hardly space to hold 12 persons.

KP caretaker minister for prisons peaceful protest was everyone right and no one was stopped from protesting. However, he said that no one will be allowed to take law into their hand.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI launched its court arrest drive from Lahore and 80 party workers have been detained under 3-MPO. Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati and other PTI leaders are among those detained.

