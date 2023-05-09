Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, activists took to the streets in several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar. PTI workers gathered in Hashtangri and blocked the Main GT Road for all traffic after the arrest of Imran Khan in Peshawar. The party’s central and provincial leaders had called for the protest.

However, the protest turned violent when some activists pelted stones and hurled sticks at the media vehicles, resulting in broken windows of Dawn and Express News vehicles. Dawn News reporter Arif Hayat was slightly injured by the stone-pelting.

As the GT Road was closed, passengers had to face severe difficulties while the workers expressed solidarity with Chairman Imran Khan and chanted slogans against the country’s institutions.

Around five o’clock in the afternoon, the workers advanced and reached the Sher Shah Suri Bridge, where a heavy contingent of security forces and police was already present. The police used tear gas to push the Tehreek-e-Insaf workers back when they tried to move towards the red zone, causing the workers to go into a frenzy and damage government property.

It’s important to note that the Sher Shah Suri Bridge is located on Khyber Road, where Balahisar Fort, Peshawar High Court, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Corps Commander House, District Court, Radio Pakistan, and other important and sensitive buildings are located. Similarly, the Chief Minister’s House and the Governor’s House are also located on the left side of Khyber Road.

The protest continued in Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Swat, and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, videos and pictures on social media showed the model of Chaghi mountain kept in Radio Pakistan Peshawar being set on fire by the PTI workers.

Furthermore, the angry protestors ran on the BRT route, resulting in the temporary suspension of the BRT service. PTI activists also closed the Pak-Afghan highway for all kinds of traffic in the Charwazai area of the Khyber district.

