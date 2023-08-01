Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) have announced their first ‘Jalsa’ (a public gathering or rally organized by the political party) in Nowshera on August 19 and have approved such gatherings in 10 other districts.

For the party, Pervez Khattak has been appointed as Chairman, Mehmood Khan as Deputy Chairman, and Ziaullah Bangash as Information Secretary. The first meeting of the core committee of PTI Parliamentarians was held in Peshawar, chaired by party chief Pervez Khattak. Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and core committee members participated in the meeting.

The core committee unanimously elected Pervez Khattak as party chairman and Mahmood Khan as vice chairman. The Core Committee has appointed Ziaullah Bangash as Party Information Secretary.

Also Read: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bans Public Gatherings After Tragic Blast

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman Mehmood Khan stated that their coming together is a sign of their dedication to peace and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pervez Khattak emphasized that in the upcoming elections, PTI parliamentarians will field candidates from all constituencies, keeping their doors open for everyone. The party’s program of welcoming new members has already started, and they are also open to forming alliances with other parties. The first Jalsa in Nowshera on August 19 will kickstart their public relations campaign to prepare for the elections. ‘Jalsas’ are also scheduled in Mansehra, Kohat, DI Khan, Swat, Kohistan, Hangu, Peshawar, Mardan, Buner, and Abbottabad.

During the meeting, the core committee reviewed the party’s constitution, manifesto, and aims, delegating further work to the committee. The Core Committee approved “Peace, Development, and Prosperity” as the slogan of PTI Parliamentarians.

Pervez Khattak expressed that their aim is to work collaboratively with state institutions for peace, development, and prosperity in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that their goal is not to wage a war against state institutions but to strengthen them. Having served the people in the province before, they are committed to continuing their efforts for the betterment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan as a whole.

Despite the government-imposed ban on public gatherings in the wake of the suicide attack at the JUI workers’ convention in Bajaur, the PTIP has announced a jalsa, making it their first power show.

Hits: 0