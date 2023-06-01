Khalida Niaz

The government has recently announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products, a decision that is expected to have an impact for the next 15 days. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made this announcement, stating that the reduction has been made to provide some relief to the public.

As per the new pricing, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 8 per liter, bringing it down to Rs 262 per liter. Additionally, the price of diesel, which had already been reduced by Rs 30 on May 16, has now been further reduced by Rs 5 per liter, resulting in a new price of Rs 253 per liter.

In the case of light diesel, the price has been reduced by Rs 5 per liter, setting it at Rs 164.07 per liter. However, the price of kerosene will remain unchanged at Rs 164 per liter.

Also Read: TUJ Condemns Attack on Journalist’s House, Demands Swift Investigation

While some citizens welcomed the price cuts, Sana from Nowshera, who works in an NGO, expressed her dissatisfaction, considering the reduction to be insufficient. She believed that the government should have reduced the prices by a larger margin, such as Rs 30 or 40, in order to truly benefit the poor population.

Sana highlighted the prevailing high inflation and the increasing hardships faced by the poor, emphasizing that the economic conditions are deteriorating. She criticized the government for not adequately addressing these concerns and viewed the timing of the price reduction as a ploy to improve its image prior to the upcoming election.

On the other hand, Ali from Peshawar had a more positive outlook, viewing the reduction in petroleum products’ prices as a beneficial move by the government. As a daily commuter who relies on a bike for transportation, Ali believed that the price cuts would directly benefit individuals like him.

While acknowledging the positive impact on daily travelers, Ali also urged the government to further lower the prices, considering the heavy burden of inflation on the common man.

Hits: 0