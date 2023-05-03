The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flour Mills Association has strongly condemned the suspension of flour delivery by Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing that it will lead to an increase in the price of flour in the province.

The association officials held a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, stating that the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is escalating due to the suspension of wheat delivery from Punjab.

According to officials of the association, Punjab produces 80% of Pakistan’s total wheat production, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s annual requirement is 500,0000 tons of wheat, with a production of 800,000 tons, making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dependent on Punjab for wheat and flour.

The Punjab government has banned the delivery of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pretext of smuggling, which the association calls an illegal ban. They urge the federal and provincial governments to take notice of the situation and address the suspension of wheat delivery from Punjab.

The province faces a shortage of wheat and flour, with 10,000 tons of wheat used daily in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, of which 5,000 tons are supplied by Punjab.

However, due to the ban on flour delivery, the province has been facing a shortage of wheat and flour for a few weeks now. The association calls for the ban to be lifted immediately to address the crisis.

