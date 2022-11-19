Qatar has banned the sale of alcoholic drinks in stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is set to start from Sunday night.

Soccer’s world governing body, FIFA in a statement said that “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.

It said that there is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.

Besides, the statement said that host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans. The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The football world cup is scheduled to start from Sunday night and first match will be played between host Qatar and Ecuador at 9pm PST.

