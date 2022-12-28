Naik Muhammad Mayal

Many parts of the Balochistan were also badly hit during August rains and floods with heavy losses to properties, roads and agricultural lands.

Shahi Khansob area of Qillah Saifullah district of Balcohistan was also among the badly hit areas. Thousands of acres of fertile agricutlurl land lying in the foothills of Spin Ghar mountain was badly hit due to floods and rains. The floods caused heavy damages to houses and houses of locals.

A local farmer told TNN that the majority of area’s population was very poor. “We are forced to spend chilly nights in tents,” he said.

The farmer said that those who can afford have made arrangements for themselves; however, those without means were forced to live under open skies.

Most of the area’s population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Amanullah, a local farmer said that monsoon rains have destroyed their crops and houses and government was not paying any attention to their miseries.

He said that floods have badly damaged their crops besides destroying their houses. “We have not received anything from authorities so far,” he said.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan spokesperson Maqbool Jaffer said that 336 people were killed and 187 others were injured due to floods and rains in the province.

He said that 23 people were killed in Qillah Saifullah district. Besides, he said that 3581 houses were completely destroyed in the district while1507 others were partially damaged. “PDMA had setup a tent city in the Khansob area and also provided necessary items to the flood affectees,” Maqbool said.

He said that Qillah Saifullah was among the worst hit districts due to rains and floods and they have provided all the necessary items to help the affectees.

Besides, he said that area’s people needed many other things including health centers, educational institutions and houses and non-governmental organizations can also help the government.

