In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the likelihood of ongoing rains persists, according to the Meteorological Department. The upper districts of Abbottabad, Lower Dir, Swat, and Buner are expected to experience rain accompanied by strong winds.

Additionally, there is a possibility of light rain in Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Peshawar. It is not just Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but other parts of the country may also witness more rainfall in the next two days. With heavy rains, there is a risk of low-lying areas getting flooded, landslides occurring in mountainous regions, and rivers overflowing their banks.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that due to the heavy rainfall expected during this period, low-lying areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Karak, and DI Khan may face the danger of urban flooding.

Furthermore, hilly areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are at risk of landslides.

Today, on Friday, wind and thundershowers are anticipated in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Punjab, East/North-East Balochistan, and Sindh.

In unfortunate news, a woman and a child were injured when a room’s roof collapsed in Mardan due to the heavy rainfall. The incident took place in Takhtbhai Aslam Kaly, causing harm to the woman and child.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the medical and disaster teams from Rescue 1122 promptly arrived at the scene. The injured were provided with first aid and subsequently shifted to THQ Hospital for further treatment.

Furthermore, last night in Kailash Valley Bumburet, a popular tourist destination in Lower Chitral, road closures occurred due to flooded lanes.

Rescue 1122 personnel efficiently removed debris from the affected roads using a tractor, clearing the way for tourists. Since last night, rain has been observed in various locations across Lower Chitral.

