Taimur Khan

Torkham and Chaman border crossings account for most of the travel and business between Afghanistan and Pakistan and both have witnessed an increase in number of visitors in the aftermath of the fall of Kabul.

Besides those visiting Pakistan for treatment and business, a large number of those who crossed the border were of those who are seeking refuge in other countries.

Muhammad Abbas, Commissioner of the Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees said that thousands of Afghan refugees have come to Pakistan. Mr Abbas said that 150,000 of those who were currently in Pakistan, planned to travel to other countries seeking refuge and have also registered them with UNHCR.

He said that many of those who arrive on passport, usually overstay their visas in Pakistan. Besides, a large number do not want to stay in Pakistan and they have applied for asylum in a third country in the US or in the EU.

Mr Abbbas said that UNHCR figures showed that up to 185,000 such people have registered them with the UNHCR.

He said that currently border crossings were open normally and most of the Afghans arriving here were on visas.

Mr Abbas said that many of the visitors were either here for treatment or to visit their relatives. “This was routine traffic which has been going on between both countries since long due to cultural, ethnic and other bonds,” he said.

He said that currently talks were underway to register illegal Afghan in Pakistan. However, he said that nothing could be said definitively at this moment.

Mr Abbas said that they were aware about issues faced by the unregistered Afghan refugees in Pakistan, who had no documents. He said that in 2008 they had registered over 800,000 Afghan refugees in Pakistan. “We are in talks with SAFRON regarding registration of refugees; however, nothing was final as yet,” he said.

UNHCR spokesperson Qaiser Afridi said that currently the Pakistani government had no intentions of giving refuge to more Afghans; however, they were in contact with the government in this regard.

Mr Afridi said that about 100,000 Afghans have come to Pakistan since 2021 with the majority after the fall of Kabul.

“This number could be even higher,” he said.

Besides, he said that their talks with the government were ongoing and hoped that something positive will come out of it.

For their part, the refugees are looking toward the UNHCR and Pakistani government for a policy on the issue; however, there appears to be little chance of such an agreement in near future.