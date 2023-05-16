Khalida Niaz

In response to the government’s decision to reduce the prices of petroleum products, the public has expressed a range of opinions. While many appreciate the move as a step towards providing relief to those affected by inflation, some deem the reduction to be insufficient.

Ali Khan, a taxi driver from Nowshera, acknowledges the government’s action but credits it to the recent sit-ins and public outcry. He notes that the government’s concern for the people emerged only after they raised their voices in demand for their rights. Khan urges the government to further decrease the prices of petroleum products, emphasizing that inflation has severely burdened the underprivileged.

Raynaz, a private school teacher from Mardan, welcomes the reduction as beneficial, particularly for working women. She explains that when the government increased petrol prices, transportation fares also escalated. Since salaries remained stagnant, the cost of living soared. However, with the recent reduction, transportation expenses, including rents, are expected to decrease, providing relief to working women and the general public.

Raynaz further highlights that the reduction in petrol prices will benefit not only women but also other individuals who rely on daily commuting. Given that people frequently refuel their vehicles, the price reduction will undoubtedly alleviate their financial burden.

On the contrary, Fawzia, a resident of Peshawar, deems the reduction insufficient, suggesting that a more significant decrease was needed. She emphasizes that the previous price hikes were substantial, while the reduction seems relatively minimal.

Fawzia hopes that the reduction in petrol prices will lead to a decrease in the prices of essential commodities such as flour, sugar, and ghee.

It is worth noting that the federal government announced a reduction in petroleum prices for the next 15 days. According to the finance minister, petrol prices have been decreased by Rs 12 per liter, setting the new price at Rs 270 per liter.

Additionally, high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs 30 per liter, now priced at Rs 258 per liter. Kerosene’s price has been lowered by Rs 12 per liter, making it Rs 164.07 per liter.

Lastly, light diesel oil will be sold at Rs 152.68 per liter after a decrease of Rs 12. These new prices came into effect at midnight, and the Ministry of Finance issued an official notification regarding the revised rates.

Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, expresses hope that the reduction in petrol and diesel prices will prompt transporters to lower their fares, aligning them with the cost changes in neighboring Asian countries.

While the reduction in petrol prices is welcomed by some segments of society, others maintain that further decreases are needed to address the economic challenges faced by the public

