BARA: Khyber district administration on Thursday launched Rescue 1122 services in the remote Tirah area of the district.

The inauguration ceremony took place the Larbagh Maidan Markaz where additional deputy commissioner relief Noman Ali Shah inaugurated the service and officials of Frontier Corps and other departments were also present at this occasion.

District Officer Rescue 1122 Shoaib Khan at this occasion said that under the services, several facilities required in emergency operations have been provided to the center, which will enable rescuers to provide their services in cases of emergencies.

He said that they have also been provided child delivery kit, which they will provide to female staff. Besides, he said that medical technicians, drivers and ambulances will be deployed at the FC 235 wing headquarters in Bagh and will be later shifted its own building.

Local elders at this occasion expressed their happiness over the launch of emergency rescue services in their area. They said that in the past there was no facility to provide relief in case of emergency, which often resulted into loss of lives.

The elders said that the launch of emergency services will help saving precious lives.

