The search and rescue operation following a roof collapse in Swat Matta’s Fazal Banda has come to an end. The operation successfully rescued three missing individuals. Seven bodies were recovered from the debris, while two injured women were transported to the hospital.

Four teams from Rescue 1122 were actively engaged in the operation, with District Emergency Officer Malik Sherdil Khan and Emergency Officer Zahir Mian overseeing the efforts.

Tragically, eleven members of the same family were trapped under the collapsed roof, resulting in seven fatalities and injuries to the others.

Also Read: Polio Team Ambushed in Khyber; Security Operation Claims Notorious Militant Commander

In response to the series of accidents caused by rain and snow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced relief funds for the affected families. The Chief Minister pledged financial assistance of 10 lakh rupees per person for the families of the deceased, 3 lakh rupees per person for those seriously injured, and 50 thousand rupees per person for minor injuries.

The recent spate of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has led to a surge in accidents, with the death toll reaching 35 and 43 individuals sustaining injuries in various areas, including Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajaur, Swat, and Lower Dir, according to the PDMA report.

Additionally, the NDMA has issued a warning about another round of heavy rains expected in the country from today until March 7. The recent inclement weather has triggered a new wave of cold, resulting in the closure of several major highways and connecting roads due to landslides following heavy rain and snowfall.