Education is one of the most crucial aspects parents face while raising their children. As an educator working with Pre-Section students, I want to shed light on an issue that concerns both parents and educators – the Modern Curriculum. The adjustment challenges already faced by Pre-Schoolers after admission are further burdened by the demands of this curriculum, making it a pressing necessity to address.

Different countries around the world adopt diverse approaches to early childhood education. European countries, for example, focus on activity-based learning in preschool, encouraging play, exploration, and hands-on activities to promote cognitive, social, and emotional development.

In contrast, Pakistan’s education system strongly emphasizes academic achievement, and it is evident that we need a change. There is a growing realization of the significance of incorporating experimental, activity-based, and concept-based learning approaches.

In line with the demands of the 21st century, our education system should be student-centered, holistic, and experimental. It must foster critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities, and empower students to reach new heights in achieving their goals. In essence, it should enhance all the skills necessary for a child’s overall development and future success.

Unfortunately, several challenges need to be addressed, including limited resources, inadequate access to technology and learning tools, and a shortage of trained teachers and educational professionals.

As the Section Head of Pre-School, I often receive complaints from teachers and parents regarding the academic progress of students, particularly those who are newly admitted. Adjusting to a new classroom and environment can be overwhelming for these children. Teachers must be supportive, nurturing, and empathetic during this adjustment period while also ensuring the completion of the syllabus. It’s a challenging situation for both teachers and parents, and it requires going the extra mile to overcome these issues.

A significant flaw in our education system is the relentless focus on academic progress and high grades. Schools are eager to boast about their student’s outstanding performance in Board Examinations, but the emphasis on grades should not overshadow the importance of quality education and skill development. Schools should aim to produce well-rounded individuals prepared to face future challenges, not just students with excellent grades.

Our education system remains entrenched in the traditional model, prioritizing academic progress over skill development. It urgently requires updating to reflect the changing needs of the modern world. Parents must be made aware that learning skills and gaining experience are equally crucial as obtaining good grades. Today’s job market demands candidates with diverse skill sets and experience, not just high academic achievements.

To bring about this change, we must organize events to expose parents to the benefits of a well-rounded education and convince them of its significance. Changing perspectives on education will take time, but it is a vital step toward ensuring a brighter future for our children.

