Zahid Noor Jan Dawar

In civilized countries, persons with disabilities were given importance and made useful citizens of the society. In those countries, education and employment of persons with disabilities was ensured on priority basis. On the other hand, societies, where rights of persons with disabilities were neglected and not taken care of, were themselves handicapped and infertile.

Tough there is much hullaballoo of persons’ with disabilites rights in this country. Besides, walks and seminars are arranged to give the impression of standing with the special persons on special occasions. However, no serious steps have been taken to ensure the rights to differently abled persons in Pakistan.

There is no protection for the rights of special persons in the constitutional framework of Pakistan. However, quota for differently abled people was reserved under an ordinance issued in 1981. The law also provided for setting up a national commission for the protection of differently abled persons. It is plainly unfortunate that neither the commission has been setup nor the job quota was ensured all those years.

The non-implementation has nearly crippled the ordinance.

Though Pakistan signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2011 while promising to take steps to ensure their rights; however, nothing concrete has come out if thus far.

Situation of persons with disabilities in KP

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lags far lags far behind in protecting the rights of persons with disabilities. I am working as a pharmacist in the Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar for the last five years. Despite my disability, I have not been able to get a room in the hospital hostel despite applying for three consecutive years. In case of job quota, no one considers the possibility of reserving quota for persons with disabilities in a handful of advertised vacancies.

Estimates show that currently there were around 29 million persons with disabilities in Pakistan, who make up about 12 percent of the country’s population. The rate of persons with disabilities was even higher in the tribal areas of Pakistan as their numbers in tribal areas has increased over the last several decades due to humanitarian crisis, bomb blasts, and improvised explosive devices.

On the other hand, persons with disabilities form the merged areas are ignored in every respect. Even today, 82 per cent of the merged areas persons with disabilities are deprived of education. To date, no special school has been set up in such a large area for the education of persons with disabilities. Besides no serious attention has been paid to the issues faced by persons with disabilities in merged areas and the nature of disability has never been seriously surveyed.

In May 2018, Fata was merged into KP; however, the plight of persons with disabilities in those areas appears direr. In this regard, an attempt was made to raise the issue by contacting MPA Mir Kalam Wazir, who was elected for the Provincial Assembly from North Waziristan, three times and each time it was promised to raise this issue on the floor of the Assembly. However, he is yet to raise the issue on the floor of the house.

Besides, In KP in general and merged areas in particular, there was little awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities. In case of women with disabilities, even their coming out their houses is also treated as a defect.

In other countries, legislation were enacted just for the names of persons with disabilities; however, in Pakistan they were going from pillar to post for their basic rights.