Aftab Mohmand

The district administration of Peshawar has taken a significant step by officially declaring that the price of 120 grams of roti (bread) will be fixed at 20 rupees throughout the city. This decision, made in consultation with the Bakers’ Association, aims to regulate roti prices and ensure consistency.

The district administration has instructed all bakers in Peshawar, including those in cantonment, Hayatabad, city, and suburbs, to install digital weighing machines in their ovens. Additionally, they must prominently display the price list so that customers are informed about the rates.

Regular checks will be conducted by the district administration to ensure compliance with the prescribed weight. Tandoors across the district will be monitored closely, and strict action will be taken against any violators found selling underweight bread or failing to display the price list. The district administration has urged hotels, restaurants, and other sectors to verify the weight of the roti they purchase as well.

Haji Farooq, the President of the Anjuman Nanbayan Association Peshawar, shared his perspective on the decision. He attributed the previous increase in roti prices to the blockade of flour supply from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the illegal supply routes. While the flour supply has now been restored, the cost of flour in Attock remains high due to hefty fees imposed by the police. Farooq stressed the importance of engaging in dialogue with the Punjab government and flour traders to address this issue effectively.

Despite concerns raised by bakers, the district administration proceeded with their decision and warned of potential repercussions for non-compliance.

Haji Farooq stated that both associations of bakers in Peshawar plan to arrange a meeting with the district administration to discuss these concerns in detail and propose possible solutions.

Previously, the province witnessed widespread protests against the rise in flour prices, with the Punjab government being held responsible for the ban on flour and wheat supply from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Subsequently, the district administration made the decision to fix the price of bread at Rs. 20. However, bakers are urging authorities to consider the prevailing market conditions and strike a balance that alleviates their financial burdens while ensuring affordable bread prices for the public.

