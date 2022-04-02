Ruling Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI) has won elections for tehsils councils chairman and mayor seats in the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections which had taken place on Thursday.

The results are coming out and as per unofficial resulted released till Friday night results of 58 tehsils councils out of a total of 65. The ruling PTI has emerged as the dominant political force after winning highest number of tehsils chairman seats.

Besides, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) has won 10 seats; Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) has secured third position with five seats and independents stood third after winning tehsil seas.

Jamaat Islami and Awami National Party both have won two seats each and Qaumi Watan Party, Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen have won one tehsil each.

Both the Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Imran Khan have congratulated the party workers on their victory in second phase of the polls.

In a tweet, the premier said that, “Congratulations to CM @IMMahmoodKhan & our PTI team for their overwhelming success in Phase 2 of KP LG polls. Ppl of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters. This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies.”

Besides, KP Minister for Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra also tweeted that the public of KP has just handed a Vote of No Confidence to the three stooges (& a quasi extinct little local party) in KP’s Local Govt Elections Phase 2.