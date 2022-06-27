Ruling Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI) has won the by-polls for Swat district’s provincial assembly seat of the PK-7 by defeating the joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The seat has fallen vacant following the death of the Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Waqar Khan.

Un-official results for 124 polling stations of the constituency showed that PTI candidate Fazal Mauala has won the seat by polling 18,042 votes. ANP candidate Hussain Ahmed who was also backed by the PDM parties was the runner up with 14,665 votes.

In a statement issued here, KP chief minister Mahmood Khan, who also belongs to Swat district, said that PTI beat up the all the parties of the PDM.

Mr Khan termed the by-polls as trailer of the next year general elections.

“PTI candidate’s win is the victory of Imran Khan’s narrative,” he said. Mr Khan said that the Swat was his party’s stronghold and will remain so in future as well.

Mr Khan said that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s popularity was in the rise in the country. He said that the Swat people have rejected those who have plundered country’s resources.

On the other hand, ANP rejected the polls results and claimed that there difference in form 45 available with polling agents and official results. They said that like 2018, PTI backers also managed this election for them.

ANP questioned as to why the Election Commission of Pakistan remained silent over the use of government machinery and funds in the polls.

ANP’s KP president Aimal Wali Khan said that those accustomed to engineered elections were using the same tactics. However, he said that PTI has nothing to show to the people of the province as its performance; therefore, this election was rigged.

He said that his party will challenge election’s result after consultation.