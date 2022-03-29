Hammad Alam

Russia’s war with Ukraine is approaching its fifth week. We have no idea who is on the driver’s seat and who is on the passenger seat in the conflict. However, it is undeniable that thousands of innocent people have been killed in the process up until this point. Thousands of people are hiding in bunkers in war-torn cities due to intense airstrikes. More than two million people are seeking shelter as refugees under the flags of other European countries.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that his country will not join NATO and is willing to compromise to meet Russia’s demands. Zelensky’s decision not to join is because of no active participation of NATO in the war. He questioned how we can expect protection from a group (NATO) whose members are refusing to assist Ukraine in this fight.

Even though the US and NATO offer humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine. According to Zelensky, NATO isn’t prepared to include Ukraine in its group, and as a result, they are not pressing the demand for membership in NATO any further.

Some scholars are saying this whole dilemma is Ukraine’s fault and some are saying it is Russia’s aggression. But many experts mention NATO as the main culprit of the war. Various geopolitical analysts, from the past, predicted that NATO’s expansion will lead to war.

NATO is a security alliance between US and European nations. This group was established in 1949. It aimed to protect Democratic Freedom and Capitalist World Order against Soviet Russia’s aggression and its ideology of Communism. They wanted to establish collective security in Europe.

If we study Article 5 of NATO, it mentions that an attack on any NATO country will be considered an attack on all the NATO countries. But NATO is not just a military or defense organization, it is an alliance of democratic and liberal countries whose objective is to protect democracy and capitalist values. Some scholars called NATO the “Engine of Democratisation”.

In geopolitics, alliances usually tilt the “balance of power” in their favor. As a result, the alliance’s opposing countries become fearful. A similar thing is going on in this scenario.”

NATO invited West Germany to join the alliance in 1955, and to counter this, Soviet Russia came up with WARSAW PACT. Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and East Germany signed the Warsaw Pact. This pact was based on the same principles of collective security as NATO.

Russia has been attacked by Western powers on several occasions throughout history. Therefore, NATO is not a defensive alliance for Russia but an expansionist power, putting Russian interests in jeopardy at all times.

Real tensions between NATO and Russia started after the Cold War ended. We know that the USSR disintegrated in 1989. The Berlin Wall between East and West Germany was demolished and East and West Germany reunified. The iron Curtain lifted in Europe and the cold war ended.

After Germany’s unification, the question of whether to join NATO or WARSAW arose. Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader at the time, agreed to Germany’s unification but not to NATO membership.

US President George HW Bush proposed to Mikhail Gorbachev that after Germany’s inclusion, NATO will stop its expansion. The Warsaw Pact was disbanded when Moscow accepted the US’s verbal/unwritten offer, but later subsequent US governments made U-turns and denied the existence of any such agreement.

From time to time, NATO stabbed Russia in the back. NATO was founded with twelve members and now has thirty. This expansion of NATO happened in multiple rounds through its ” Open Door Policy”.

The first three rounds of NATO membership occurred during the Cold War era, with Greece and Turkey joining in 1952, West Germany joining in 1955, and Spain joining in 1982. Following the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the next three rounds took place. Former Warsaw Pact countries such as Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic were joined in 1999. The rest of the European nations were included under the MEMBERSHIP ACTION PLAN, under President Clinton.

Russia wasn’t happy with this expansion from the very start but wasn’t strong enough to take a step against NATO’s eastward expansion, at that time. Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia all joined NATO in 2004. NATO did not end there. In the 2008 Bucharest Summit, President Bush opened NATO for Georgia and Ukraine but settled with making them NATO’s aspiring members on request of Germany and France.

Many American and Russian analysts cautioned the US at the time that including these two countries in NATO would be a massive geopolitical mistake that may jeopardize Europe’s security.

According to Putin, NATO membership for Georgia and Ukraine is a direct threat to Russia, and no one will be allowed to do so. Despite all these threats and warnings, NATO continued its expansion and in 2009, added Albania and Croatia.

The USA was aggressively funding to promote Western values and Democracy in Ukraine. In 2010, Pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych replaced Pro-US President Caro Gershman. In 2013, President Yanukovych canceled a major economic deal with Europe and accepted Russia’s counter offer. Due to this, US democracy’s promotion received a major setback.

In 2014, through a coup, President Yanukovych was replaced by Pro-western and Anti-Russian President and this was the end of Russia’s patience. As a result, Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and clearly warned the Ukrainian government against building any western stronghold in Russian borders.

Yet NATO didn’t stop here. Montenegro in 2017, in 2020 North Macedonia were added. NATO’s next targets include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Ukraine, Sweden, Finland, and Serbia.

Ukraine is very important as a buffer state for Russia. Putin drew a redline over Ukraine and won’t tolerate anyone crossing that line. Russia is applying a simple principle of geopolitics for its self-defense where the footprints of rival countries are a threat to its existence.

Let’s think for a while, will the US tolerate China’s potential military alliance with Canada and Mexico? No, Never. The same is the case here with Russia but it doesn’t mean that Russia’s aggression is entirely correct. The actions of Russia on Ukraine aren’t justified but Russia isn’t alone responsible for the war.

In simple words, as rational and informed humans, we need to look at both sides of the coin.