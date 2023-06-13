Peshawar: A terrorist was killed and two others were injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s Public Relations Department, ISPR.

The operation targeted a terrorist hideout in the Spainwam area of North Waziristan. The slain terrorist was involved in the killing of security forces and civilians. The security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

In a separate operation in Dera Ismail Khan, security forces killed a terrorist identified as Irfan alias Good (Langra) from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Gandapur group. The operation was conducted based on credible intelligence in Tehsil Daraban.

Two other terrorists managed to escape during the operation, which involved the Pakistan Army CTD and the police.

The encounter between the terrorists and the security forces lasted for about an hour. The slain terrorist, Irfan, was a close associate of Commander Mazhar and Jabbar Shah.

This particular terrorist group was responsible for attacking check posts and carrying out other operations in and around Daraban.

