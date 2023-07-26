Mehrab Afridi

Security forces conducted a search operation in the Sultan Khel area of Khyber district, leading to the recovery of a suicide jacket from a house. The operation involved both security forces and police.

During the search, the security forces found the suicide jacket in an empty house. The operation was carried out as a follow-up to the investigation of a suspicious person previously arrested from the Ali Masjid area. The suicide vest was safely defused by the security forces.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Additional SHO Adnan Afridi, who lost his life in a suicide blast at District Khyber Ali Masjid, was held at Shah Kas Police Lines with full official honors.

Several dignitaries from the army, district administration, and various communities, along with the families of martyrs, attended the funeral prayer at Khyber Police Lines Shah Kas. The armed police team paid their respects to the martyr.

CCPO Peshawar Ashfaq Anwar stated that the incident occurred when there was a report of suspicious individuals in the area. The Additional SHO and his team responded, and the assailant attempted to flee. A chase ensued, leading the assailant to enter a mosque and detonate the explosives, resulting in the death of the Additional SHO.

Earlier, on July 20, an explosion near the main gate of a police station in the Bara Bazar Tehsil compound of Khyber district claimed 3 lives and injured 7 people, including police personnel.

