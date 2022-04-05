Charsadda police has booked the son of a female religious seminary administrator for sexually assaulting a minor female student.

According to police that incident took place inside Jamiatul Uloom Al Banat Sardheri. The victim told police that the son of the seminary where she was studying took her to the second storey of the building and sexually assaulted her after tying her hands.

The student was a second grade student at the seminary and was also boarder. Sardheri police station has registered an FIR following a complaint of the victim.

On the other hand, locals accused the police of delaying registration of FIR and only registered a case after locals pressure.

Police said that they were searching for the seminary administrator’s son.