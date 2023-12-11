In a horrifying incident on Marghuz Yousufi Road in Swabi, a young seminary teacher fell victim to a brutal slaying carried out by two of his students. The lifeless body was discovered in the madrasah room during the morning hours, and the perpetrators managed to escape the scene.

Saif-ul-Hadi, brother of the deceased Noor-ul-Hadi, reported the tragic incident to the Zaida Police Station. Noor-ul-Hadi, a 24-year-old teacher at Madrasah Zubairia Marghuz Swabi for the past nine months, was allegedly killed on Sunday and Monday night by two students, identified as Asadullah from Darosh Khela, Swat, and Muash from Katlang, Mardan.

Saif shared the distressing details with the police, stating that he received a call from another seminary teacher informing him of his brother’s murder. Noor-ul-Hadi had been slaughtered with a knife, and the assailants fled the scene. Saif rushed to Shah Mansoor Hospital Swabi, where he found his brother’s lifeless body.

The motive behind the killing remains unknown. Saif, upon filing a report, prompted the police to register a murder case against the two accused students from Madrasah Zubaria, Swabi. An investigation is underway.

Sources reveal that the police have apprehended the two suspects on charges of murdering the seminary teacher. The suspects have been moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.