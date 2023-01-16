Senior lawyer Latif Afridi shot dead in PHC bar room.

PESHAWAR: Latif Afridi, former president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and leader of National Democratic Movement (NDM), was shot dead in the Peshawar High Court Bar Room on Monday morning, police said.

SSP operations Peshawar Kashif Aftab Abbasi told reporters that PHC premises that unfortunate incident took place in the bar room, wherein an accused opened fire on prominent lawyer Latif Afridi. He said that the accused opened fire on the lawyer with a small arm, injuring him. The injured lawyer was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The SSP said that police have arrested the accused Adnan Sami Afridi from the crime scene and recovered a weapon from his possession. “We are investigating the incident from multiple angels; however, saying something definite at this stage will be premature,” the officer said.

Regarding the entry of the attacker to the highly secure premises of the PHC, he said that police will thoroughly probe the attack and strict action will be taken if someone was found guilty of negligence.

Latif Afridi, popularly known as Latif Lala was born on November 14, 1943 and had also served as the president of Supreme Court Bar Association. Besides, Latif Afridi was also known nationalist politician and currently associated the NDM.

Peshawar Bar Association in a statement issued here condemned the murder of senior lawyer and announced to boycott court proceedings on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest the killing.

It said that lawyers will not appear before courts in protest against the killing.

